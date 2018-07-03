Program Tackles Skills Gap In Manufacturing
Jul 03, 2018
Siemens partners with Festo Didactic to offer the new Siemens Mechatronic Systems Certification Program (SMSCP), which will help students, instructors and learning institutions combat the skills gap in the rapidly changing manufacturing industry. As automated systems become more complex, the need for qualified people with knowledge of integrated mechatronic systems is critical. Through the SMSCP program, Siemens and Festo Didactic are providing access to expert trainers, sophisticated learning systems and industry-approved curriculum required for these skills.
“The partnership between Siemens and Festo Didactic enables us to explore new methods of learning by creating an experiential, hands-on learning environment combined with the theoretical aspects of didactic training,” says Gail Norris, U.S. lead, Industry Learning Services. “This new approach allows us to offer a holistic and robust experience to instructors, who will go on to train the workforce of the future.”
The first US-based SMSCP program for educators was held June 4-15, 2018 at the Siemens training center in Atlanta. Participating instructors learned in a simulated smart factory environment, working on the latest technology with problem-solving scenarios they would encounter in real-world manufacturing environments.
Siemens SMSCP certification is internationally recognized and verifies that instructors and students have obtained a world-class technical background, according to the company. The certification allows employers to identify and hire qualified candidates for the challenging and complex roles of the future.
