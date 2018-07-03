/ / / Program Tackles Skills Gap In Manufacturing

Emerson Gives $1.5M For Texas A&M Advanced Automation Lab

The new facility will offer practical experience with next-generation automation, wireless and Industrial Internet of Things technologies.

Future classes of undergraduate engineering students studying at Texas A&M University will have access to advanced automation technologies in use at industrial facilities around the world as a result of a $1.5 million donation by global technology and engineering company Emerson. The donation funds the Emerson Advanced Automation Laboratory, which will provide Texas A&M engineering students a modern, high tech, active learning environment, simulating real-world plant operations found in manufacturing facilities for the oil and gas, refining, life sciences, food and beverage and other industries, according to the company. The laboratory will reportedly be an integral part of the university’s new Zachry Engineering Education…