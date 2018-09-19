Noms For New IChemE Member Advisory Body Close Friday
Sep 19, 2018
The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) is calling on its membership to put themselves forward for its new member advisory body, Congress. Comprising of up to 40 volunteer members elected by their peers, Congress has been established to act as a sounding board and advise the board of trustees on matters of interest to IChemE and its members. The members of Congress will represent the voice of IChemE’s membership through two electoral colleges; the functional college, with up to 15 seats available; and the regional college, with up to 25 seats available.
The nominations period will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018. To qualify as a potential Congress member, IChemE members simply need to be in good standing with the Institution, have the backing of two members from their constituency, and have access to the internet; as most of the Congress sessions will be held online. All members who fit the criteria to stand for a Congress seat will receive an email from IChemE’s independent third-party ballot provider, Mi-Voice. It will indicate the seats that they are eligible to stand for and provide clear instructions for members to put themselves forward.
If more valid nominations than vacancies are received, then a ballot will commence in early October following a period of campaigning. It is expected that the inaugural Congress will hold their first meeting at the end of October.
Congress was a key element of the proposed changes to IChemE’s Royal Charter and By-laws, which were put to a member vote at the AGM in May. They were backed by over 90% of those who voted and received formal approval from the Privy Council in June 2018.
For more information, visit: www.icheme.org/congress
