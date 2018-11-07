Chemical Processing

/ / / Nominations Open For Catalysis Prize

Nominations Open For Catalysis Prize

By Chemical Processing Staff

Nov 07, 2018

The German Catalysis Society and the German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, both based in Frankfurt, are looking for candidates for the 2019 Alwin Mittasch Prize. That honor recognizes research work that extends the fundamentals of catalysis and its industrial application. A panel of experts from academia and industry will pick the winner.

The award, which was launched in 1990 and is supported by BASF, comes with a €10,000 prize and will be presented at the Eurocat conference in August 2019 in Aachen, Germany.

Find more details here. 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 