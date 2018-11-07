Nominations Open For Catalysis Prize
Nov 07, 2018
The German Catalysis Society and the German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, both based in Frankfurt, are looking for candidates for the 2019 Alwin Mittasch Prize. That honor recognizes research work that extends the fundamentals of catalysis and its industrial application. A panel of experts from academia and industry will pick the winner.
The award, which was launched in 1990 and is supported by BASF, comes with a €10,000 prize and will be presented at the Eurocat conference in August 2019 in Aachen, Germany.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments