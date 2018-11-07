/ / / Nominations Open For Catalysis Prize

The German Catalysis Society and the German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, both based in Frankfurt, are looking for candidates for the 2019 Alwin Mittasch Prize. That honor recognizes research work that extends the fundamentals of catalysis and its industrial application. A panel of experts from academia and industry will pick the winner.

The award, which was launched in 1990 and is supported by BASF, comes with a €10,000 prize and will be presented at the Eurocat conference in August 2019 in Aachen, Germany.

