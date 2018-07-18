New Video Explores Stainless Steel Performance In Cooling Towers
SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc., manufacturer of evaporative cooling towers and air-cooled heat exchangers, releases an informational video that examines the differences between Grade 301L and Grade 304 stainless steel for cooling tower applications. In the video, SPX Cooling Technologies Materials Engineer Joe Evans discusses the science behind the material attributes of 301L and 304 stainless steel and why 301L is the preferred material for Marley cooling towers when stainless steel components are specified. While nearly identical in their chromium and nickel content and ability to resist chemical attack and corrosion in typical cooling tower environments, the low-carbon content of Grade 301L offers superior corrosion resistance at welds compared with Grade 304, according to SPX.
The company also says that the specific grade of 301L stainless steel it uses offers higher yield and tensile strength and better fatigue resistance. It reportedly also cold-works faster to reduce thinning and provide higher strength in formed areas.
For more information, visit: www.spxcooling.com
