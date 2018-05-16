New Publication Defines Risk Management for Overpressure
May 16, 2018
EEMUA (Engineering Equipment & Material Users Association) releases a new publication, “Risk Management of Legacy Systems with Potential for Excess Overpressure,” which provides guidance on the development of a risk based approach to the management of overpressure in legacy systems.
Throughout the life of a plant, new process safety hazards are constantly being identified, some of which may result in potential situations where equipment can exceed the code allowable overpressure. EEMUA Publication 236 defines a standardized approach that can be used to aid prioritization of effort towards code compliance and help focus action where it will reduce or eliminate risk quickly and efficiently. The guidance also outlines a framework for demonstrating the ALARP (as low as reasonably practicable) principle, where strict adherence to code may not be easily achievable without incurring disproportionate or excessive cost.
“The absence of internal company procedures for managing overpressure increases both the risk of a major accident and the potential for a legal non-compliance, which may result in regulatory enforcement action,” says Jeevan Abraham, technical executive at EEMUA. “That’s why EEMUA 236 is such an invaluable must-read for users of industrial engineering equipment. The publication was produced by members of EEMUA’s pressure relieving systems (PRS) technical committee who have combined their expertise and learning, and drawn on multiple conversations with external experts to produce a succinct but robust best practice guide.”
Print and digital copies of the publication are available at EEMUA’s online shop.
For more information, visit: www.eemua.org
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments