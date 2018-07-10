New ISA Book Covers SIS Life Cycle
Jul 10, 2018
The International Society of Automation (ISA) publishes a new book that covers the entire life cycle of safety instrumented systems (SIS)—including specification, design, analysis, programming, installation, maintenance and change management. “Safety Instrumented Systems: A Life-Cycle Approach” by Paul Gruhn, PE, CFSE, and Simon Lucchini, CFSE, MIEAust CPEng, leverages the performance and documentation requirements defined in the ISA/IEC 61511 functional process safety standard along with the authors’ nearly 80 years of safety system experience, expertise and insights.
“The world of safety instrumented systems is complex; technology and knowledge continue to grow and evolve,” says Gruhn, global functional safety consultant at aeSolutions who developed the first commercial control and safety system modeling software more than 25 years ago. “This new book provides the ‘must-know’ material on the entire safety instrumented system lifecycle that practitioners need. And it does so in an easy-to-read, conversational style and in a highly condensed format.”
In addition to explaining the significance and value of the ISA/IEC 61511 standard in improving functional process safety, the book, Gruhn emphasizes, provides important practical guidance and real-world case studies and experiences.
“To properly design, install, commission and operate a safety system, you have to align the performance requirements of the standard with how process plants operate and how projects are executed,” says Lucchini, chief controls specialist and Fellow in safety systems at Fluor Canada and the Safety Systems Committee chair of ISA’s Safety & Security Division. “Safety needs to be integrated into the design rather than ‘bolted on’ at some late stage of the project. This book helps guide functional safety engineers and others involved in process industry safety to the right decisions about safety systems at the right time.”
