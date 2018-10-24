New Farm Bill Provision Could Upend Chemical Safety Rules
Oct 24, 2018
Critics of a provision tucked into the new Farm Bill say it may exempt chemical companies from workplace safety rules inspired by the fatal 2013 fertilizer explosion in West, Texas, according to an article from the Houston Chronicle. Department of Labor officials reportedly indicate that the exemption could allow chemical companies to skirt rules put in place by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regarding handling hazardous chemicals.
OSHA attempted to clarify existing safety rules in the aftermath of the West, Texas fertilizer plant explosion that killed 15 people and injured more than 200 five years ago. The Trump administration has since reportedly attempted to roll back the proposed Obama-era reforms, which were opposed by the fertilizer industry and lauded by chemical safety advocates. According to the Chronicle, the OSHA exemption nestled in the massive Farm Bill is currently being hashed out in the Senate, after passing the House in June.
Read the entire article here.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments