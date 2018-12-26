/ / / Motion Industries Promotes Breaux To President

Randy Breaux Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, promotes Randall (Randy) P. Breaux to president.

Breaux was most recently executive vice president of marketing, distribution and purchasing for Motion Industries and has nearly four decades of experience in the industrial manufacturing and distribution markets. At Motion Industries, he has played a key role in setting corporate direction, strategic acquisitions, growing supplier relationships, advancing marketing activities and most recently overseeing corporate operations, according to the company. He joined Motion Industries in May 2011 following 21 years with ABB/Baldor Electric Company, a manufacturer of industrial electric motors, drives and mechanical power transmission components, based in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Breaux held various sales and marketing positions with ABB/Baldor, including vice president of integration tasked with bringing the Baldor and ABB electric motor businesses together in North America. As Baldor’s vice president of marketing, he reportedly played a key role in the company’s acquisition of Dodge and Reliance Electric from Rockwell Automation.

For more information, visit: www.motionindustries.com