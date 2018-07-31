LyondellBasell Appoints Guilfoyle EVP, Advanced Polymer Solutions
Plastics, chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell names James (Jim) Guilfoyle executive vice president, Advanced Polymer Solutions and Global Supply Chain. In this capacity, Guilfoyle will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Bob Patel.
LyondellBasell's Advanced Polymer Solutions reporting segment will be created following the company's completion of the A. Schulman, Inc. acquisition. The new segment will include LyondellBasell's existing polypropylene compounding business, the assets acquired from A. Schulman as well as the company's existing Polybutene-1 and Catalloy businesses. To date, LyondellBasell's acquisition of A. Schulman has been approved by regulators in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, China, the European Commission, Russia, Serbia and Turkey.
Guilfoyle has spent his career at LyondellBasell and its predecessor companies, starting in 1993 as a chemical engineer in La Porte, Texas before attaining several managerial and technical positions within the company. Most recently, Guilfoyle served as the company's senior vice president for Global Intermediates and Derivatives and Global Supply Chain.
Guilfoyle earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in the same field from the University of Houston. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston and attended the executive development program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Guilfoyle serves on the board of directors of the Houston Food Bank.
