/ / / LyondellBasell Appoints Guilfoyle EVP, Advanced Polymer Solutions

FieldComm Group Launches FDI Microsite

FieldComm Group announces that ABB, Emerson and Schneider Electric have successfully completed the requirements for registration of an FDI device package for a field instrument. FieldComm Group also launches the (www.Ask4FDI.com) microsite to provide education on the benefits of FDI and assist users in specifying FDI for upcoming projects. The first wave of registered products represents just the beginning of broad support and adoption of FDI integration technology, according to FieldComm Group. ABB registered their TZIDC digital positioner with HART protocol. Their package includes a user manual and registration diploma. Micro Motion registered their 5700 Configurable I/O Coriolis Flowmeter with HART Protocol. Their package includes a…