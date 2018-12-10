/ / / Life Cycle Institute Adds New Planning And Scheduling Course

Life Cycle Institute, the learning, leadership and change management practice at Life Cycle Engineering (LCE), adds a new course, Managing Planning and Scheduling, to its portfolio of educational resources for manufacturers and facilities seeking to adopt work management best practices. Maintenance planning and scheduling is one of the fastest and most effective investments an organization can make to improve productivity and availability, according to LCE.

Managing Planning and Scheduling is a three-day course for managers and team leaders in maintenance, planning and reliability. Course participants learn how to establish a proactive work management program or transform an existing program into an effective, results-producing department that positively impacts maintenance costs, plant reliability measures and employee morale. Topics include designing a work management program strategy, developing standard processes and work, establishing program measures, managing staff development and planning program improvement.

The Managing Planning and Scheduling course complements the Institute’s existing resources for developing maintenance planning and scheduling competency:

Maintenance Planning and Scheduling: This three-day course is for learning core planning and scheduling skills like job estimation and prioritization, backlog management, job plan development, work scheduling and coordination, tracking progress and supporting reliability engineers with valuable equipment history and root cause analysis input.

Maintenance Planning & Scheduling eLearning (eMPS): The Institute’s online planning and scheduling training is self-paced and available 24/7. This training tool makes it easy to achieve a consistent work management vocabulary and knowledge baseline across an organization – and it makes it easy to onboard new team members.

Managing Planning and Scheduling is one of two required courses for the Maintenance Management Certification (MMC), offered in conjunction with some of the country’s top engineering schools: Clemson University, the University of Kansas and The Ohio State University.

For more information, visit: www.lce.com