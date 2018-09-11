ISA Appoints Mary Ramsey To Executive Director
Sep 11, 2018
The International Society of Automation (ISA) appoints automation industry veteran Mary Ramsey as its new executive director. Ramsey, who has been serving as ISA’s interim executive director since January, has more than 25 years of industrial automation experience. She specializes in leadership, change management and strategy development/execution. She previously served as senior vice president of process automation, Americas region, at Schneider Electric, where she was reportedly responsible for a $550 million profit/loss statement and 1,200 employees. She has also served as senior vice president of industry business USA and senior vice president of industry business Europe within Schneider. Prior to joining Schneider Electric, Ramsey held several business development roles within Matrikon International; Instrinsyc; Intellution, Inc.; and GE Fanuc.
“Mary is a dynamic, experienced leader with a deep understanding of automation and the industries we represent,” says 2018 ISA president Brian Curtis. “She has proven her ability to think strategically and help the organization align its priorities during her tenure as interim executive director, and we are excited to welcome her on board permanently.”
A search committee comprised of nine ISA members and leaders from around the world worked to review dozens of resumes and conduct a series of interviews over the last several months. The committee’s work resulted in a recommendation to appoint Ramsey.
Ramsey holds a bachelor of science in electrical engineering (BSEE) degree from the University of Kentucky and a master of business administration (MBA) degree with a specialty in finance and strategy from Loyola University.
For more information, visit: www.isa.org
