Introductory E-Learning Programs Focus On Safety, Regulatory Compliance
Sep 25, 2018
The Engineering Equipment and Materials Users Association (EEMUA) launches a range of awareness-level e-learning courses, designed to make EEMUA’s guidance and good practice available to a wider audience.
While health and safety has been a popular area of e-learning, EEMUA’s courses are distinctive, as these are designed by industry, for industry. The short interactive courses, which should take no more than 30 minutes to complete, provide useful overviews for EEMUA’s publications in key areas such as alarm systems, functional safety, industrial cyber security, storage tanks and subsea engineering.
The e-learning courses reportedly offer highly scalable training solutions for organizations striving for excellence in usage and maintenance of industrial assets. Professionals can access the courses through the EEMUA e-shop and take the online test to achieve awareness-level certification
For more information, visit: www.eemua.org
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments