Process Safety Suite Creates Real-Time View Of Risk
Jul 31, 2018
Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) launches Process Safety Suite, which centralizes and synchronizes disparate process safety data to eliminate errors and inconsistencies and creates a complete, real-time view of safety risk for all levels of an organization, according to the company. The new safety offering integrates aeSolutions’ aeShield process safety software with Honeywell’s Safety Builder, Process Safety Analyzer and Trace solutions, enabling increasingly resource-constrained process safety staff of large industrial facilities to efficiently monitor process safety while helping to reduce operational costs.
HPS signed a reseller agreement for aeShield with the software products division of aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering and system integration company that provides industrial process safety, cybersecurity and automation lifecycle solutions and tools. Process Safety Suite is a response to the time-intensive, manual procedures that most large industrial facilities use to manage process safety today, according to the company.
“The aeShield and Honeywell technologies work together to integrate critical steps in the process safety lifecycle,” says John Rudolph, president HPS. “The result is an enterprise-wide risk identification and reduction capability that is unique in the industrial process safety market.”
Process Safety Suite allows safety personnel to monitor process conditions by comparing actual performance from the plant historian with pre-defined hazard conditions from the risk analysis and take immediate action to minimize risk. It also facilitates analyses such as process hazard analysis (PHA), layer of protection analysis (LOPA), safety requirements specification (SRS) and safety integrity level (SIL) calculations and classifications.
For more information, visit www.honeywellprocess.com
