Hawk Earns Safety Certification For Centurian Guided Radar
Jul 09, 2018
Hawk Measurement Systems (HAWK) earns Safety Integrity Level rating SIL2 / SIL3 to aid in reducing safety risks in hazardous applications from the International Electrotechnical Commission. The Commission's (IEC) standard IEC 61508 defines SIL using requirements grouped into two broad categories: hardware safety integrity and systematic safety integrity. A device or system must meet the requirements for both categories to achieve a given SIL.
Achieving this SIL certification means HAWK’s Centurion Guided Radar measurement system will provide operators with the added insurance that it will consistently and reliably identify all processes considered hazardous and, if failure was to occur, determine that level of risk, according to the company. The rating will help evaluate whether this specific technology for the measurement of multiple mediums such as liquids, sludge, powders and granules to a range of 18.5m (60ft) for level meets the selected risk tolerance level.
These standards have been widely accepted globally to help define safety instrumented systems and their reliability as a means of assessing and improving their safety, according to HAWK.
For more information, visit: www.hawkmeasure.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments