/ / / Green Chemistry Institute Names Challenge Award Winners

The American Chemical Society’s Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI) congratulates the winners of the 2018 Green Chemistry Challenge Award: Chemetry Corporation; Merck Research Laboratories; Mari Signum Mid-Atlantic, LLC; Corteva Agriscience Agriculture Division of DowDuPont; and Frank Gupton, Ph.D., and Tyler McQuade, Ph.D., of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Green Chemistry Challenge Awards recognize companies and institutions that have developed a new chemical process or product that reduces waste and the use and generation of hazardous chemicals. The awards program began in 1996 in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

There is one award for each of five categories:

Academic Award – Frank Gupton and Tyler McQuade of Virginia Commonwealth University: Increasing Global Access to the High-volume HIV Drug Nevirapine through Process Intensification.

Small Business Award – Chemetry Corporation: The eShuttle Technology for Propylene Oxide and Reducing CO2 Emissions in the PVC Supply Chain.

Greener Synthetic Pathways – Merck Research Laboratories: A Sustainable Commercial Manufacturing Process for Doravirine from Commodity Chemicals.

Greener Reaction Conditions – Mari Signum Mid-Atlantic, LLC: A Practical Way to Mass Production of Chitin: The Only Facility in the U.S. to Use Ionic Liquid-Based Isolation Process.

The Design of Greener Chemicals – Corteva Agriscience Agriculture Division of DowDuPont: Rinskor Active – Improving Rice Production While Reducing Environmental Impact.

An independent panel of technical experts convened by ACS GCI judged the awards. More information on the award and past winners is available at www.epa.gov/greenchemistry