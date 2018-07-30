FieldComm Group Launches FDI Microsite
Jul 30, 2018
FieldComm Group announces that ABB, Emerson and Schneider Electric have successfully completed the requirements for registration of an FDI device package for a field instrument. FieldComm Group also launches the (www.Ask4FDI.com) microsite to provide education on the benefits of FDI and assist users in specifying FDI for upcoming projects.
The first wave of registered products represents just the beginning of broad support and adoption of FDI integration technology, according to FieldComm Group. ABB registered their TZIDC digital positioner with HART protocol. Their package includes a user manual and registration diploma. Micro Motion registered their 5700 Configurable I/O Coriolis Flowmeter with HART Protocol. Their package includes a user manual, datasheet and registration diploma. Schneider Electric registered their IGP/IAP/IDP Absolute, Gauge and Differential Pressure Transmitter series with FOUNDATION Fieldbus protocol. Their package includes a registration diploma.
“Some have questioned whether automation protocols are becoming obsolete because of the Industrial Internet of Things, but it’s actually the opposite effect,” says Ted Masters, president and CEO, FieldComm Group. “Users are not going to rip out equipment from a functioning plant that is reliable and operating under extremely high uptime demands. Process industries have very specific requirements and because of those, existing protocols are not going away. Instead, we are seeing a desire for a standardized way to integrate devices.”
Users continue to look for efficiencies and cost savings at their plants through reduced lifecycle costs, simplified ease of use and open systems. FDI’s benefits are broad and applicable to various plant personnel disciplines, according to FieldComm Group, including the C-suite, operators, plant managers, IT and instrumentation specialists.
Achim Laubenstein, director, integration technology, adds, “The ability to integrate many different systems, protocols and networks will play a huge part in the IIoT. FDI is a solution to integrate these systems in an open scalable way.”
For more information, visit: www.fieldcommgroup.org
