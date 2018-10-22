ExxonMobil Catalysts And BASF Demo New Solvent Technology
ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC and BASF Corporation are conducting a full scale commercial demonstration of a new gas treating solvent at Imperial Oil’s Sarnia Refinery. The companies jointly developed the new amine-based solvent aimed at meeting stringent sulfur emissions standards with greater efficiency. The technology reportedly improves the selective removal of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and minimizes the co-absorption of carbon dioxide (CO2) from gas streams.
When used in a tail gas treating unit in conjunction with a Claus sulfur recovery unit (SRU), the new technology can reportedly achieve greater than 99.99% overall sulfur recovery and very low emissions to cope with future requirements. Pilot plant testing has demonstrated improved performance characteristics over methyldiethanolamine (MDEA) formulations and FLEXSORBTM SE/ SE Plus solvents, according to the companies.
