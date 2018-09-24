Evonik Plans New Silicone Plant In Northern Germany
Sep 24, 2018
Evonik is reportedly investing a “double-digit million euro amount” in the construction of a new multi-purpose facility at its Geesthacht location in Northern Germany, 30 kilometers outside the city of Hamburg. The new plant is scheduled to begin operating at the end of 2019, according to the company.
The Geesthacht site, with about 100 employees, will focus on silicone and nanotechnology. The addition- and condensation-curing silicones as well as the silane-terminated polymers are used as binders in adhesives and sealants, electronics and medical applications. Silica-based nanomaterials serve as property-enhancing additives in fiber composites, which are used in the automotive and aerospace industry.
A facility for filling tank trucks is also being built at the site.
For more information, visit: www.evonik.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments