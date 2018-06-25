ERA Industrial Efficiency Challenge Nets Many Takers
Jun 25, 2018
The ERA Industrial Efficiency Challenge received nearly 100 submissions, according to Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). The $35 million challenge is helping to accelerate the deployment and adoption of leading technologies that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve cost competitiveness across Alberta’s industrial sectors. The funding will support Alberta’s large emitters subject to the Carbon Competitiveness Incentive Regulation (CCIR). The organization is offering up to $10 million per project, and as much as 50% of a project’s eligible expenses. Successful projects will be announced in December 2019.
For more information, visit: www.eralberta.ca
