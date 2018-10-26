Engineering Degrees Top MBAs In Corner Office
Oct 26, 2018
For two years running, more top-performing CEOs have an engineering degree than an MBA, according to an article from The Washington Post. That determination is based on a report from Harvard Business Review, which finds that there are slightly more engineering degree holders than finance- and strategy-focused MBAs in the CEO ranks.
Although the top spot in HBR’s report isn’t held by an engineer, 10 of the 20 highest ranked CEOs reportedly hold an engineering degree. According to the article, the most likely reason for the trend is the expansion in the number of technology CEOs on the list as the industry itself has grown.
Read the entire article here.
