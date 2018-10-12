Emerson-AspenTech Alliance Produces First Offering
Emerson announces the first offering to come from the 2018 alliance between Emerson and AspenTech – a new integration technology that will reportedly make it more practical and efficient for organizations to create digital twins for use across an entire plant’s lifecycle. Process industry organizations can now use data from the standard digital twin created during plant design engineering to easily create a real-time digital twin for training operators and optimizing production, according to the company. This development reportedly lowers two of the most significant barriers to digital twin utilization: total cost of ownership and maintainability.
Emerson is natively integrating its Mimic simulation software with Aspen HYSYS Simulation Software, used in project engineering. Combining with Mimic adds real-time process optimization and training and makes building and maintaining an operations digital twin easier for organizations already using AspenTech’s HYSYS software, says Emerson. Digital twin technologies are a component of Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, a scalable portfolio of offerings that reportedly enable digital transformation.
The Mimic HYSYS Link software includes automated configuration tools that enable bulk data transfer between Emerson and AspenTech systems, reducing integration time and engineering hours. Built-in readiness for virtualization and cloud technologies in Mimic software make it easier for users to maintain up-to-date engineering and training environments and avoid the large capital expense of creating duplicate physical hardware systems. Organizations can continuously update their digital twins for greater decision integrity and thereby use real-time dynamic models to test performance improvements safely in a cloud-based simulation before deploying at their actual plant.
One of the prime barriers to digital transformation—including adopting a digital twin—is how to scale the technologies for an operating unit, a site and enterprises. Mimic’s selective fidelity process modelling allows organizations to choose the design detail of their digital twin’s simulation scaled to their organization’s budget and potential return on investment. Operations that have a foundation of HYSYS models can economically expand their model base to include more of the operation.
