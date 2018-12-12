Emerson Acquires Canadian Consulting Group iSolutions
Dec 12, 2018
Emerson acquires iSolutions Inc., a Canadian-based consulting group with expertise designing and implementing data management solutions. iSolutions reportedly provides organizations with decision-support tools to make data-driven production and operational decisions based on the analysis of real-time insights from integrated field and plant systems. The acquisition will provide Emerson added skills in information technology/operational technology (IT-OT) and application knowledge to help integrate data from the plant floor to business systems.
The acquisition gives Emerson an added data management practice for process, hybrid and discrete businesses. As part of Emerson, iSolutions will help organizations deploy Emerson’s Plantweb IIoT platform.
For more information, visit: www.emerson.com
