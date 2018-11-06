/ / / EFCE Seeks Nominations for Research Award

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) has issued a call for nominations for its 2019 Excellence Award in Thermodynamics and Transport Properties. The award recognizes an outstanding contribution to research or practice in those technical areas.

Nominees must have completed a PhD thesis between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018, at an institution in an EFCE member country.

The award winner will receive a €1,500 prize and a travel grant to attend the 26th Thermodynamics Conference of the Royal Institute of Chemistry, which will take place in Huelva, Spain, in June 2109 and where the award will be presented.

For more details, see: https://efce.info/ExcellenceAwardTTP.html