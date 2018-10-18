EFCE Seeks Award Nominees
Oct 18, 2018
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) now is accepting nominations for its 2019 Excellence Award in Process Safety. The triennial honor recognizes a PhD thesis that significantly contributes to research or practice in process safety.
Theses from candidates who received a PhD from an institution in an EFCE member country within three years of the nomination deadline, which is October 31, 2018, are eligible.
The award includes a certificate, a €1,500 prize, and a travel grant to attend the 16th International Symposium on Loss Prevention and Safety Promotion in the Process Industries June 16–19 in Delft, the Netherlands, where the award will be presented.
