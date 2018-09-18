EFCE Presents Three Awards
Sep 18, 2018
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has just bestowed three awards. Its 2018 Lifetime Recognition Award in Mixing went to Michael Yianneskis, emeritus professor of fluid mechanics at King’s College London, while the 2018 Personal Recognition Award in Mixing went to Pavel Ditl of the Czech Technical University, Prague. Leila Moura, currently a post-doctoral researcher at Queen’s University, Belfast, U.K., was named winner of the 2018 Excellence Award in Fluid Separations.
Yianneskis received the Lifetime Recognition Award for experimental work that has greatly increased fundamental understanding of turbulent flow in stirred vessels as well as for his substantial efforts in support of the U.K. and European mixing community, noted the judges.
The award, which is bestowed triennially, includes a €1,500 cash prize as well as a certificate.
Ditl was recognized for his outstanding service and contribution to the EFCE Working Party on Mixing.
More details on these mixing awards can be found here.
Moura was honored for her PhD thesis “Ionic Liquids for the Separation of Gaseous Hydrocarbons,” which was completed at CPE Lyon and Institut de Chimie de Clermont-Ferrand, France. She reviewed the use of a series of custom synthesized ionic liquids in olefin-paraffin separation as potential replacements for energy-intensive distillation units. (More information.)
