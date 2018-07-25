EEMUA Extends E-Learning Program To Industry
Jul 25, 2018
The Engineering Equipment and Materials Users Association (EEMUA) extends its e-learning program, initially created as a benefit of membership, to the wider industry. Anyone can now access the organization’s awareness level modules.
There are six courses: Alarm Systems, Cyber Security, Functional Safety, Storage Tanks (available in both Dutch and English language versions) and Subsea Materials, with more in the pipeline, according to EEMUA. The organization’s e-learning program is a standardized learning approach for company-wide, cross-sector implementation and part of a robust learning system aligned to industry-validated EEMUA publications and guidance.
For more information, visit: www.eemua.org
