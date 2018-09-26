Dolphins Can’t Escape Manmade Chemicals
Sep 26, 2018
New research shows that phthalates, a common class of chemical additives found in many household goods, is also present in the bodies of bottlenose dolphins, according to an article from National Geographic. This is reportedly the first time the chemicals have been found in wild dolphins of Sarasota Bay, an area where researchers have studied the creatures for over 40 years.
Scientists collected urine samples from 17 dolphins and discovered the chemicals were still present months after the dolphins came in contact with them, at higher than expected levels. The next phase of the research will attempt to discover how the phthalates are getting into the dolphins’ bodies and how they are metabolizing them. While the full health impacts of phthalates are not known, according to the article, the chemicals have been linked to certain forms of cancer and reproductive problems.
Read the entire article here.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments