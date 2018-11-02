/ / / Demilec Wins 2018 Polyurethane Innovation Award

The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC) names Demilec (USA) Inc. as the winner of the 2018 Polyurethane Innovation Award. Demilec’s winning entry, one of three finalists, was announced during the closing session of the 2018 Polyurethanes Technical Conference in Atlanta.

Demilec’s winning entry is Heatlok HFO, which the company describes as delivering a zero ODP, ultra-low GWP and high renewable/recyclable closed-cell foam for the insulation industry. This year’s winner states that Heatlok HFO High Lift, with its R-7.5/inch, provides breakthrough alternatives for the residential builder and Heatlok HFO Pro, at R-7.4/inch, creates an air barrier, vapor retarder, water barrier and thermal insulation at one inch, ideal for commercial buildings.

This year’s Polyurethane Innovation Award finalists also included ICL-IP America Inc., for its VeriQuel R100, which the company describes as a phosphorus-based, reactive flame retardant that uniquely addresses the building and construction market’s desire for chemistries that provide fire safety and eliminate exposures during product use. ICL-IP states that VeriQuel R100 leaves no footprint and helps alleviate concerns about exposure to people and potential harm to the environment. SWD Urethane was named a finalist for Quik-Shield 108YM, the “Yield Monster,” which the company explains is an ultra-low-density open-cell spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation product, which is the first 0.36 pcf density spray foam and provides up to 39 percent more yield.

