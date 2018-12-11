/ / / Death Toll Rises From Explosion At Dominican Plastics Company

An explosion at a plastics company in the Dominican Republic last week killed five and injured 66, according to an article from The Washington Post. Authorities were reportedly searching for at least one missing worker at the Polyplas company in the capital of Santo Domingo.

The National Health Service reported that five of the 66 victims were in critical condition following last Wednesday’s blast. Thirteen of the injured victims were children attending a nearby school. Business owner Manuel Diez Cabral reportedly attributed the explosion to an “uncontrollable” gas leak and said the company followed strict security protocols, which allowed the majority of workers to evacuate safely, according to the article. The explosion remains under investigation.

