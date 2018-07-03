Data Integrity Seminar Series Features Global Expert McDowall
Jul 03, 2018
Mettler Toledo will host a Data Integrity Seminar Series presented by renowned industry expert Bob McDowall, PhD, director of RD McDowall Limited. The seminars, designed for laboratory technicians and quality assurance personnel, will take place September 10 in Iselin, NJ; September 11 in Toronto, ON; September 12 in Chicago, IL; and September 14 in San Francisco, CA.
As audits become more challenging and the focus on data integrity is intensifying, it is critical for staff in GxP regulated laboratories to understand the issues surrounding data integrity. Bob McDowall, PhD, an industry expert in data integrity and 21 CFR Part 11, has 35 years of experience in laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and is the author of over 900 literature pieces on LIMS, computerized system validation, and analytical workflows.
Topics to be covered include:
- Principles of Data Integrity (ALCOA+ criteria)
- Data Integrity and Its Importance
- Interpretation of US 21 CFR 211 and EU GMP Chapter 4
- Approaches to Meeting Data Integrity in Laboratory Environments
For more information, visit: www.mt.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments