CSB Chair Vanessa Sutherland Steps Down
May 25, 2018
Chairperson Vanessa Allen Sutherland is stepping down and resigning from the position of chair and board member of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board next month.
Chair Sutherland released the following statement:
“I am saddened to leave the wonderful mission and incredible work of the CSB. This mission is unique and critically important because we are the only agency conducting independent, comprehensive root cause chemical incident investigations. As we continue to recognize the agency’s 20th anniversary of operations, we still have much work to do to achieve our vision of a nation safe from chemical disasters. And I am absolutely certain that this team, and future hires, will both excel in execution and outshine our prior efforts. I’m fortunate to have been a part of the work.”
The board members are required to vote on an interim executive, unless and until the White House nominates and the Senate confirms a new chairperson.
For more information, visit: www.csb.gov
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments