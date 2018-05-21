Clarke Receives API 641 Certification For Low-Emission Shutter Valve
May 21, 2018
Clarke Valve announces the API 641 certification of its proprietary shutter valve design, reportedly the first control valve to achieve this certification of low fugitive-emission performance.
The API 641 standard applies to all stem seal materials and requires a stringent maximum allowable leakage of 100 parts per million by volume (PPMv), according to Clarke Valve. The API test standard calls for 610 cycles of the valve under extreme temperature fluctuations to evaluate emissions performance over an accelerated life cycle.
Fugitive emissions from legacy valve designs in industrial facilities are a major contributor to air pollution and global warming, according to the company. Kyle Daniels, president & CEO says, “Most people are unaware that 80% of refinery methane emissions come from traditional valve stems. Since the Shutter Valve’s unique design provides a superior seal at the valve stem, it drastically reduces these emissions.”
The patented Shutter Valve, by Clarke Valve, was independently tested by Yarmouth Research and Technology, LLC, who certified the valve passed testing with less than 20 PPMv of leakage, well below the 100 PPMv limit, according to the company. “We are excited to offer the only full-bore control valve in the world that eliminates virtually all fugitive emissions,” says Daniels.
