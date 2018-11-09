/ / / Clariant-Neste Partnership Supports Sustainable Future

Peter Vanacker, president and CEO Neste and Gloria Glang, vp, head of global advanced surface solutions business, Clariant, agree upon a new partnership to turn renewable feedstock into raw material for hot-melt adhesives, plastics and coatings applications. Specialty chemical company Clariant signs an agreement for a new partnership with Neste, a provider of sustainable renewable diesel. By using Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons in its product development, Clariant increases the number of products in its portfolio that are derived from renewable raw materials, according to the company. Through the partnership with Neste, Clariant can offer sustainable polyolefin solutions derived from renewable hydrocarbons.

“For the society, our environment and future generations, it is our responsibility to improve sustainability performance and reduce our carbon footprint and dependency on crude oil,” says Gloria Glang, vice president, head of global advanced surface solutions business, Clariant. “As a result of Clariant’s partnership with Neste, we can progress our goal to become a true sustainable solution provider in the additive market, offering our customers products and solutions that can make a positive contribution towards their targets and enhance end applications.”

The raw materials, C2/C3 monomers, are derived from Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons produced from 100% renewable feedstock that originates from waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and renewable vegetable oils. The C2 and C3 monomers provide drop-in replacements for those currently used by Clariant to create advanced polyolefin offerings for various applications, according to the company.

