/ / / Clancy Collects SOCMA Distinguished Service Award

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announces Shaun Clancy as the recipient of its 2018 Distinguished Service Award for his exceptional contributions to the specialty and fine chemical industry. The award was presented at SOCMA’s 97th Annual Dinner & Meeting, December 10, in New York. Clancy, who retired in June, served as director of product and regulatory services at Evonik and he was a member of SOCMA's Board of Governors.

SOCMA president & CEO Jennifer Abril says that Clancy "has been an exemplary member of the SOCMA community playing an instrumental role in shaping policy for the specialty chemical industry. Not only did he serve on our Board of Governors, but he also helped shape the direction and impact of the Chemical Risk Management Committee for more than 15 years.”

Beth Bosley, CEO of Boron Specialties and a member of SOCMA's board of governors, presented the award to Clancy. "Shaun worked for nearly a decade to help pass the long-awaited Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act – a necessary update to the nation's chemical control law, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)," says Bosley. "Because of Shaun's support and effort, we were able to get the legislation across the finish line. Further, he helped refine the rules applied by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and assisted his partners in the specialty chemical industry in understanding and complying with new TSCA."

More broadly, Clancy has supported the industry though participation in the American Chemistry Council's Health, Product & Science Policy Committee and has been extremely active in the International Organization for Standardization's Technical Committee 229 on Nanotechnologies. He also participated in the Business & Industry Advisory Committee. And, he represented the chemical industry in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

