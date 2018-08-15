Becker Takes On Sustainability Mantle At Chevron Phillips
Aug 15, 2018
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (Chevron Phillips Chemical) announces that James (Jim) Becker, currently vice president, polymers, will assume an additional role to shape the company’s sustainability strategy. As vice president, polymers and sustainability, Becker assumes senior executive responsibility at Chevron Phillips Chemical for overseeing the company’s emerging sustainability strategy.
“Developing a comprehensive, global sustainability strategy is imperative for our company and our industry,” says Mark Lashier, president and CEO. “We have partnered with organizations across the globe to ensure that our facilities and employees act in an environmentally responsible manner at all times. We likewise want our products used and disposed of properly and look forward to the many contributions we can make to bolster sustainability efforts here in the United States and around the world.”
In his new capacity, Becker will coordinate Chevron Phillips Chemical’s commercial and technical resources to focus on internal sustainability achievements while also identifying and collaborating with industry groups, NGOs and others to provide leadership and innovative sustainability solutions for global concerns including plastics in the environment.
Becker began his career with Chevron in 1980. He previously served as the Asia Region manager and managing director of Chevron Phillips Singapore Chemicals, before becoming the executive president, Saudi Polymers Company LLC. Prior to his position as vice president, polymers, he served as the vice president, specialties. Becker also sits on the board of directors of Americas Styrenics LLC.
For more information, visit: www.cpchem.com
