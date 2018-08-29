AtlasCopco Will Add Brooks Automation Cryogenic Business
Aug 29, 2018
Atlas Copco Group agrees to acquire the cryogenic business of Brooks Automation, Inc. through its wholly owned US entity Edwards Vacuum LLC. Once the deal is complete, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2019, it will significantly expand Edwards’ offering to the global semiconductor industry, according to the company. U.S.-based Brooks Automation provides advanced cryopumps and associated products for the semiconductor industry through its CTI-Cryogenics and Polycold brands.
The acquisition includes cryopump operations in Chelmsford, Mass. and Monterrey, Mexico as well as a worldwide network of sales and service centers. Brooks Automation’s 50% shareholding in Japan-based joint venture company Ulvac Cryogenics Inc is also part of the deal. The acquired business will become part of the semiconductor and semiconductor service divisions within Atlas Copco’s vacuum technique business area.
The planned acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.
For more information, visit: www.edwardsvacuum.com
