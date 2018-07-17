AkzoNobel Begins Construction Of €90-million Organic Production Facility In China
Jul 17, 2018
AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals officially breaks ground for construction of an organic peroxide production facility in Tianjin, China. Organic peroxides are essential in the manufacture of a wide range of polymers including PVC and thermoset resins, according to the company.
The €90-million facility, located in the Tianjin Nangang Industrial Zone, will replace the company's existing organic peroxides plant in Tianjin, and reportedly supports efforts being made by Chinese authorities to optimize urban planning and produce an industrial upgrade in the country's chemical industry. Scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2020, it will also provide capacity expansions of between 30% and 70% depending on product line, allowing the company to support the growth of its customers, according to AkzoNobel.
"Demand for organic peroxide continues to increase in Asia and around the world," says Jack Li, regional sales director polymer chemistry, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony with customers and government officials to launch the project. Li says end use markets for organic peroxides are growing annually between 5%-6% in China, outpacing growth in the rest of the world.
Johan Landfors, executive committee member responsible for polymer chemistry, says the company is focusing on improving sustainability at the new site to meet the Chinese government's stringent requirements. "We are installing an innovative technology to minimize discharge of waste water. New equipment will also streamline our production processes, helping us to reduce our water and energy consumption while removing volatile organic compounds," he says.
For more information, visit: www.akzonobel.com
