Agreement Aims To Improve Rosneft Water And Waste Operations
Jun 01, 2018
At the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Suez CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade and Rosneft Vice President Andrey Shishkin sign a strategic cooperation agreement (SCA). The agreement will reportedly further technology development and implementation of water, wastewater and waste programs at Rosneft refinery and petrochemical sites.
Suez will provide technologies with pilot testing as needed. Areas of focus include wastewater pre-treatment, biological wastewater treatment, desalination for reuse, water purification by evaporation and various treatment programs for cooling water systems. Suez will also expand its existing technical advisory services currently deployed at one of Rosneft’s sites to other sites owned and operated by Rosneft, according to the company.
The new agreement comes on the heels of an already existing working relationship between Suez and Rosneft, according to the company, which started more than a decade ago. Since that time, Suez has supplied its membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology and cooling water treatment services to multiple Rosneft refineries. In January 2018, Rosneft and Suez put a biological wastewater treatment plant into operation at Rosneft’s Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim facility, which reportedly treats up to 84,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day using Suez industrial wastewater treatment technology. The equipment is being serviced by Suez as part of a 15-year agreement.
“Long-term partnerships, like the one between SUEZ and Rosneft, really show how two organizations can come together to drive forward technology and service programs that both support environmental sustainability and business initiatives,” says Chaussade.
For more information, visit: www.suez.com
