ACS Resource Helps Chemists With Disaster Relief
Oct 05, 2018
As communities take stock of the damage wreaked by Hurricane Florence, the American Chemical Society (ACS) introduces the Disaster Recovery Relief resource to help those in the chemistry enterprise impacted by this and future storms. The resource provides tools that local sections, student chapters and other ACS units can access and adapt to help fill chemistry-related needs with donations of lab equipment, textbooks and other supplies.
Now available through ACS’ Online Presence Best Practices Guide, the Disaster Recovery Relief resource is the result of an ongoing effort to help ACS members affected by natural disasters. The unprecedented destruction caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria led to the concept of a clearinghouse that could support institutions and small businesses in the chemistry enterprise, as well as school chemistry clubs, by connecting them to others who are willing to donate equipment and supplies.
The project’s pilot phase includes two SignUpGenius templates developed by ACS: the sample Disaster Relief Donation Drive sign-up and the more specific Chemistry Resources example. These customizable templates can be adapted for local needs. Specific quantities can be requested, and contributors can elect to donate one or several items. Local sections and other ACS units that deploy these resources are encouraged to notify ACS of their use.
In addition, ACS is available to connect parties in need with an ACS technical division, business or other affiliated group that might be in a position to provide direct assistance. ACS also encourages those who want to help in other ways to consider contributing to the charity of their choice. The American Red Cross is one of the charities that offers the option of directing donations to a particular area.
For more information, visit: www.acs.org
