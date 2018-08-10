ACC Responds To Arkema Indictment
Aug 10, 2018
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) releases the following statement in response to a Harris County, Texas grand jury indictment against Arkema, Inc.
"Hurricane Harvey was a recordbreaking storm that resulted in unprecedented and overwhelming impacts on people and companies across Greater Houston and major portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast. It created many unique challenges due to the extreme flooding that came with the storm and tested the limits of everyone in its path. The chemical industry—including its thousands of men and women in the Houston area—went to great lengths to mitigate the severity of this historic natural disaster and to protect the safety of employees and neighbors. The prosecutor’s decision to pursue this course of action is discouraging and sets an alarming and unreasonable precedent of seeking to hold people responsible for acts of nature."
For more information, visit: www.americanchemistry.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments