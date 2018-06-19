/ / / 43rd Honeywell Users Group Americas Showcases New Technologies

John Rudolph, president of Honeywell Process Solutions, welcomes attendees to the 43rd Honeywell Users Group Americas symposium. Honeywell kicks off its largest annual gathering of industrial customers this week with a focus on showing manufacturers how digital transformation can help them achieve new levels of consistently high performance. The 43rd Honeywell Users Group (HUG) Americas symposium runs through Friday and features displays of the newest technologies along with dozens of Honeywell- and customer-led sessions and technical discussions.

Throughout the conference, Honeywell will showcase how turning data into actionable insight requires more than just upgrading technology; it requires a system for capturing, retaining and sharing knowledge that allows both the plant and its workers to perform at their best every day, according to the company.

“Digital transformation has to be about more than just moving data into the cloud,” says John Rudolph, president of Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS). “It ultimately has to be about the outcomes, including driving increased productivity and savings for our customers while allowing them to increase knowledge capture, knowledge sharing and knowledge retention among their employees.”

Several technologies launched in 2018 will be displayed and demoed in the Knowledge Center, including:

· Thermal IQ – Enables maintenance engineers and plant managers to more effectively monitor and manage their thermal process equipment

· Uniformance Cloud Historian – The software-as-a-service cloud hosting option for enterprise-wide data capture, visualization and analysis reportedly helps customers improve asset availability, optimize processes and increase plant uptime.

· Asset Performance Management – Integrates asset and process data for actionable insights to improve asset performance and plant profitability.

· Immersive Competency – The cloud-based simulation offering uses a combination of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to train plant personnel on critical industrial work activities.

· Personal Gas Safety – Offering integrates with Honeywell’s leading plant control system to protect workers and speed emergency response in case of hazardous leaks or worker injury.

· Intelligent Wearables – Hands-free wearable technology uses a head-mounted visual display that responds to voice and brings live data, documents, work procedures and health and safety information into view and can connect field workers with remote experts in real time.

· Experion Batch - Combines Experion distributed control, batch automation, and new visualization technology

· Measurement IQ for Gas - Provides measurement under control by transforming metering operations with 24/7 real-time condition-based monitoring

For more information, visit: www.honeywellprocess.com