What’s Going On? Water Scarcity, Tariff Hopes and Controversial Cleanup at Bhopal

Editor’s note: Welcome to What’s Going On? This is a quick look at news impacting the chemical industry from the lens of outside sources, including our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many brands.

WasteWater Digest’s Editorial Director, Bob Crossen, reported from the WateReuse Symposium in Tampa. One of the sessions addressed industrial water scarcity.



“Three years ago, we decided we were going to do industrial reuse because we knew that our water supply, even with four rivers, was going to be finite,” said Mike Hopkins, Georgia’s Newton County Water & Sewerage Authority executive director.



With that thought of finite resources in mind, the city developed a business case evaluation that looked at water security, cost savings, environmental compliance and social responsibility.





While some processing businesses might be fretting over the escalating trade war the U.S. has engaged in with Canada, Mexico and China, others may have reasons to be more hopeful, noted Control Editor-in-Chief Len Vermillion in the latest Control Amplified podcast.