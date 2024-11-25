  • Newsletters
    Hand holding a recycling garbage bin with lots of waste packaging
    1. Environmental Protection

    EPA Launches National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution

    Nov. 25, 2024
    Recommendations target single-use plastics production, manufacturing accountability, and comprehensive waste reduction efforts.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is calling for reductions in single-use plastic production and consumption as part of a national strategy designed to prevent plastic pollution. 

    The recommendation was among several opportunities the agency outlined in its National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution released Nov. 21 ahead of the final meeting of the International Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution in South Korea. 

    The committee is developing an international legally binding agreement on plastic pollution. 

    The EPA also recommended that the United States increase capacity to reuse and refill products, measure health and environmental impacts during the entire single-use lifecycle, and enhance policies and incentives to decrease plastic pollution.

    One suggested policy change is the creation of a national extended producer responsibility framework, which would hold businesses accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products. 

    The Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution is the third pillar of the EPA’s Building a Circular Economy for All effort, following national strategies on recycling and reducing food loss and waste.

    The strategy will help overburdened communities hit the hardest by pollution, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

    “From reducing cancer-causing pollution from plastic manufacturing facilities, to increasing industry’s accountability to take back recycled plastic packaging, to capturing waste before it ends up in our bodies and the environment, this strategy lays out the path forward for EPA and our partners to tackle this persistent challenge,” he said.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

