EPA Plans to Dissolve Scientific Research Division, Sparking Concerns

The Environmental Protection Agency intends to dissolve its scientific research division, called the Office of Research and Development, according to documents reviewed by Democrats on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Under the plans, which Democratic staff on the science committee shared with The News & Observer, 50% to 75% of the office’s 1,540 positions would be eliminated, with remaining staff reassigned to other divisions.

The Office of Research and Development, or ORD, has 10 locations across the country, including a significant presence at the EPA campus in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park (RTP). “A lot of people are panicked,” said Holly Wilson, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 3347, which represents about 1,000 EPA employees in the Triangle. “Disappointed, frustrated, scared.”

According to the plan, the EPA will ask the Office of Personnel Management to reduce the notice period afforded to laid-off employees from the standard 60 days to 30 days.

ORD is the largest office on the EPA’s sprawling RTP campus. As of 2021, the science office supported 591 local jobs, accounting for close to half the campus’s total workforce. Overall, the EPA is the 19th biggest employer in Durham County, state data shows.

EPA staff in the Triangle are scheduled to attend a special “all-hands” meeting Tuesday to learn more about the future of ORD.

The Office of Research and Development forms the basis for federal environmental regulations, like determining how much exposure to certain chemicals poses health risks to humans. The office has been targeted by the Trump administration, which aims to reduce the federal workforce and ease environmental rules. ORD was repeatedly maligned in Project 2025, a policy guideline from the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation that is viewed to be informing certain Trump administration decisions.

“EPA is taking exciting steps as we enter the next phase of organizational improvements,” agency spokesperson Molly Vaseliou said in a statement Tuesday. “We are committed to enhancing our ability to deliver clean air, water, and land for all Americans.”

Vaseliou added that “no decisions have been made yet” about ORD’s future.

“We are actively listening to employees at all levels to gather ideas on how to better fulfill agency statutory obligations, increase efficiency, and ensure the EPA is as up-to-date and effective as ever,” she said.

The New York Times first reported the Trump Administration plans to eliminate the EPA office.

Four North Carolina representatives sit on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, including Deborah Ross, a Wake County Democrat.

“Scientific researchers at EPA have dedicated their careers to serving the American people and solving some of our most complex environmental problems,” Ross said in a statement to The N&O. “In North Carolina, these committed federal employees are helping us combat PFAS contamination, address air quality, and more.”

In February, a number of early career EPA workers in the Research Triangle were fired as part mass layoffs the affected probationary workers in multiple federal agencies.

©2025 Raleigh News & Observer. Visit newsobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.