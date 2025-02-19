  • Newsletters
    ACC American Chemistry Council surrounded by flag, chemistry, microscope and hand icons
    1. Environmental Health & Safety

    ACC Applauds Introduction of the No IRIS Act

    Feb. 19, 2025
    Association lauds act as a landmark step toward promoting sound science and advancing U.S. competitiveness.

    Source ACC

    The American Chemistry Council (ACC) on Feb. 19 commended the introduction of the No Industrial Restrictions in Secret (IRIS) Act, a name that plays on the EPA's Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) Program.

    The bill, first announced last year by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), aims to restrict the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from relying on assessments generated by the EPA’s IRIS program.

    The No IRIS Act seeks to reform the regulatory environment, reduce unnecessary burdens and enhance the competitiveness of U.S. chemical manufacturers, according to ACC.

    "American success relies on American chemistry," said Chris Jahn, ACC’s president and CEO. “Computer chips, national defense, modern healthcare, housing, infrastructure, agriculture and energy are all made possible by America’s chemical industry. Unfortunately, the EPA’s IRIS program puts many critical chemistries in jeopardy.”

    ACC has contended that EPA under President Biden enacted policies that were not based on sound science, calling out various actions by the agency including its formaldehyde risk evaluation process

    Jahn added that the IRIS program lacks transparency and is unresponsive to peer review and stakeholder recommendations. 

    Congress never authorized EPA’s IRIS program, and since 2009 it has remained on the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s High-Risk series, which identifies government programs vulnerable to fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement. 

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

