ACC Applauds Introduction of the No IRIS Act

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) on Feb. 19 commended the introduction of the No Industrial Restrictions in Secret (IRIS) Act, a name that plays on the EPA's Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) Program.

The bill, first announced last year by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), aims to restrict the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from relying on assessments generated by the EPA’s IRIS program.

The No IRIS Act seeks to reform the regulatory environment, reduce unnecessary burdens and enhance the competitiveness of U.S. chemical manufacturers, according to ACC.

"American success relies on American chemistry," said Chris Jahn, ACC’s president and CEO. “Computer chips, national defense, modern healthcare, housing, infrastructure, agriculture and energy are all made possible by America’s chemical industry. Unfortunately, the EPA’s IRIS program puts many critical chemistries in jeopardy.”

ACC has contended that EPA under President Biden enacted policies that were not based on sound science, calling out various actions by the agency including its formaldehyde risk evaluation process.

Jahn added that the IRIS program lacks transparency and is unresponsive to peer review and stakeholder recommendations.

Congress never authorized EPA’s IRIS program, and since 2009 it has remained on the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s High-Risk series, which identifies government programs vulnerable to fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement.