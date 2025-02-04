Vance, EPA’s Zeldin Visit East Palestine, Ohio

Newly appointed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin visited East Palestine, Ohio, with Vice President JD Vance, where a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed two years ago.

Vance and Zeldin surveyed cleanup efforts at the site of the derailment, met with local residents and community leaders to learn more about what could be done to complete the cleanup process, and held a press conference.

“This administration will fight hard to make sure every American has access to clean air, land and water. It was an honor to meet with local residents, and I leave this trip more motivated to this cause than ever before. I will make sure EPA continues to clean up East Palestine as quickly as possible,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

Of the 50 cars involved in the incident in East Palestine, Ohio, five were transporting vinyl chloride. Residents were immediately evacuated and crews released the toxic chemicals from the five derailed tanker cars in danger of exploding and conducted a controlled burn to mitigate risks.

The controlled burn contaminated the air with phosgene, a highly toxic gas that can cause vomiting and make breathing difficult, and hydrogen chloride. The release also contaminated soil and water, impacting about 7.5 miles of streams and killing more than 3,500 fish.

The EPA reports since the derailment, 219,823 tons of contaminated soil have been removed, more than 115 million air quality data points have been collected, and 70 million gallons of impacted water have been managed. Restoration of the derailment site and adjacent support areas is now in its final stages.