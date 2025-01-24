Two Former American Chemistry Council Employees Appointed to EPA

Nancy B. Beck, a former chemical industry executive with the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and a former member of the first Trump administration, has been appointed as a senior adviser to the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Protection (OCSPP).

During her previous role in the Trump administration, serving as principal deputy assistant administrator of the OCSPP from 2018-2021, she was instrumental in rolling back chemical regulations and scaled back proposed bans on substances like asbestos and methylene chloride, according to a New York Times article.

Beck, who started her career as a microbiologist for Estee Lauder Group of Companies, is now joining the EPA after working most recently as a director of regulatory science at Hunton Andrews Kurth law firm.

Lynn Ann Dekleva, another former American Chemistry Council employee, will serve as deputy assistant administrator for new chemicals, a role she held during the first Trump administration.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dekleva is a former DuPont engineer whose roles included supporting evaluation, development and validation of novel technologies targeting new product offerings for the Clean Technologies organization. She also implemented process improvements to ensure compliance with the EPA's Chemical Data Reporting requirements and was responsible for leading the Pre-Manufacturing Notices, management of TSCA professionals and engagements with the agency to negotiate regulatory actions and pre-commercialization testing requirements.

“ACC and our member companies are advocating for the new administration and Congress to champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government," stated the ACC in an email to Chemical Processing. "We look forward to working with all EPA staff in support of sound science and risk-based policy solutions that allow America’s chemical manufacturers to address the growing demand for advanced chemical production here in the United States, while strengthening America's competitiveness and U.S. manufacturing, creating American jobs and positioning the United States to win the global competition."