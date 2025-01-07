EPA Fines Borealis Compounds $450K for Chemical Safety Violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with global manufacturer Borealis Compounds, Inc. to resolve violations of chemical safety requirements. According to the EPA, the company violated the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) at its Port Murray, New Jersey facility. Borealis has agreed to pay a $450,000 civil penalty and ensure compliance with TSCA regulations moving forward, including reporting on chemicals and provisions to protect workers.

“This settlement underscores EPA’s commitment to holding companies accountable for safeguarding public health and meeting federal chemical safety standards,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia in a press statement. “In this case, their failure to follow the rules and not document the chemicals properly.”

The settlement resolves violations discovered during a February 2022 inspection and subsequent EPA review. The EPA determined that Borealis Compounds, LLC failed to comply with TSCA’s reporting, recordkeeping and notification requirements for specific chemical substances used at its facility.

According to the agency, the company did not provide the required protective equipment for workers while handling polyethylene in a process called compounding and failed to meet reporting obligations for this substance. Borealis also neglected to submit mandatory chemical data reporting for 12 other substances imported by the facility in quantities greater than 25,000 lbs.

The Borealis facility in Port Murray employs approximately 140 people and produces plastic compounds used in wire and cable products. The EPA said the company has since corrected the violations and worked cooperatively with the agency to resolve the matter. Under the agreement, Borealis has committed to full compliance with TSCA and related regulations moving forward.