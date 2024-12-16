Texas AG Sues Chemical Giants Over Alleged 'Forever Chemicals' Deception

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Dec. 11 against 3M, Corteva and DuPont alleging the companies misrepresented the risks of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in their products.

The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Johnson County, Texas, states the companies failed to disclose health risks and environmental harms associated with their products in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices–Consumer Protection.

The 45-page filing lists both the former E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and DuPont de Nemours Inc. formed after the 2017 Dow/Dupont merger and subsequent spinoff of three separate companies, including Corteva.

The state of Texas alleges the defendants marketed products containing PFAS for more than 50 years despite knowing the harmful effects of the substance.

“These companies knew for decades that PFAS chemicals could cause serious harm to human health yet continued to advertise them as safe for household use around families and children,” said Paxton. “Texas is taking action to penalize these companies and hold them accountable for deceiving Texans into buying consumer products without vital information.”