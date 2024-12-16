  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    PFAS Forever Chemicals newspaper headlines and water drops
    1. Environmental Health & Safety

    Texas AG Sues Chemical Giants Over Alleged 'Forever Chemicals' Deception

    Dec. 16, 2024
    Lawsuit targets 3M, Corteva and DuPont for allegedly hiding health risks of PFAS in household products for decades.

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Dec. 11 against 3M, Corteva and DuPont alleging the companies misrepresented the risks of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in their products.

    The lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Johnson County, Texas, states the companies failed to disclose health risks and environmental harms associated with their products in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices–Consumer Protection.

    The 45-page filing lists both the former E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and DuPont de Nemours Inc. formed after the 2017 Dow/Dupont merger and subsequent spinoff of three separate companies, including Corteva. 

    The state of Texas alleges the defendants marketed products containing PFAS for more than 50 years despite knowing the harmful effects of the substance. 

    “These companies knew for decades that PFAS chemicals could cause serious harm to human health yet continued to advertise them as safe for household use around families and children,” said Paxton. “Texas is taking action to penalize these companies and hold them accountable for deceiving Texans into buying consumer products without vital information.”

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.