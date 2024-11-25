EPA Launches PFAS Assistance Program for Disadvantaged Communities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched an initiative Nov. 20 to help public water systems test, evaluate and address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contamination.

The program, called Tackling Emerging Contaminants, targets 200 small or disadvantage communities over the next three years.

As part of the initiative, the EPA will share best practices through a variety of resources, including case studies, fact sheets and webinars, the agency said.

The initiative is part of the EPA’s Water Technical Assistance program aimed at helping communities facing challenges, such as lead pipes and aging infrastructure, provide clean drinking water.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden administration has allocated $50 billion toward improving the nation’s water infrastructure. Of this funding, $5 billion is dedicated to the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) grant program, which supports this latest technical-assistance initiative.