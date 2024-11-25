  • Newsletters
    1. Environmental Health & Safety

    EPA Launches PFAS Assistance Program for Disadvantaged Communities

    Nov. 25, 2024
    Program aims to help municipalities address PFAS contamination in their water supply.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched an initiative Nov. 20 to help public water systems test, evaluate and address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contamination. 

    The program, called Tackling Emerging Contaminants, targets 200 small or disadvantage communities over the next three years. 

    As part of the initiative, the EPA will share best practices through a variety of resources, including case studies, fact sheets and webinars, the agency said. 

    The initiative is part of the EPA’s Water Technical Assistance program aimed at helping communities facing challenges, such as lead pipes and aging infrastructure, provide clean drinking water.

    Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden administration has allocated $50 billion toward improving the nation’s water infrastructure. Of this funding, $5 billion is dedicated to the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) grant program, which supports this latest technical-assistance initiative.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

